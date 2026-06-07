Knicks Fans Blast Trump After MSG Watch Party Is Canceled

President Donald Trump’s planned appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals is already getting a hostile home-court reception from Knicks fans—including ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

The 79-year-old president is set to grab a seat at Madison Square Garden for Monday’s Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs after receiving an invitation from team owner James Dolan.

But Trump’s attendance is expected to bring significant security disruptions. Fans have been told to arrive two hours before tipoff and comply with a strict no-bag policy in a joint announcement by MSG and the Secret Service.

President Donald Trump’s decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals is creating headaches for New York Knicks fans. X/NY Knicks

Even those hoping to soak up the atmosphere outside MSG have seen their plans derailed, with surrounding streets closed and the popular watch party outside the venue canceled because of the president’s visit.

Fans are furious over the disruptions and are pleading with Trump to stay home.

The Knicks fan account Knicks Memes blasted Trump for spoiling the experience for fans who have waited for the franchise’s first NBA Finals home game since 1999.

“It doesn’t matter who you voted for,” the account wrote. “Banning the great vibes outside MSG before, during & after games, especially on a night the Knicks play their first NBA Finals Home Game in 27 years, objectively sucks.”

The Knicks currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 and are just two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973. Knicks Memes/X

“National security is important, but this sucks,” the fan account added.

Many pointed out that the now-canceled watch party had offered a way for those unable to afford tickets—which start at more than $9,000 apiece—to still cheer on their team and soak up the atmosphere at MSG.

One fan fumed, “I really hate that weirdo making the Finals about himself right now! Nobody wants you there, you’re ruining the vibe and now there’s no watch party for the fans! He’s not a Knicks fan.”

Many fans predicted that the president would get booed loudly by the crowd in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. Ivan Reveles/X

Meanwhile, another Knicks fan account fumed that Trump’s attendance would turn MSG into “LaGuardia during a TSA strike.”

“Trump forcing everyone else to arrive two hours early just so he can attend is going to suck all the energy out of the Garden and kill our home court advantage, and I’m not kidding,” the fan account THE GARDEN IS ROCKING wrote on X.

“How can we take the coolest thing to ever happen to New York City and make it feel more like LaGuardia during a TSA strike?” the account continued—alluding to the “TSA-style screening procedures” fans have been warned to expect.

Many are worried that Trump’s attendance will make entering the stadium a security nightmare, with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith saying, “It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.” @MSG_Rocking/X

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who officially left New York City for Palm Beach in 2019, shrugged when asked about the soaring ticket prices for the finals showdown he plans to attend—telling those who are priced out to watch the game from home.

“The cheapest price for the Game 3 you’re going to is $8,000,” a reporter told the president aboard Air Force One on Friday. “Everyday Americans can’t afford these sporting events.”

“Well, I know, but they can watch it on television,” the president said curtly. “It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television.”

“That’s the way life goes,” he added. “If the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily. So, you know, you can, you can do that too.”

The Knicks are going into Game 3 of the best-of-seven series 2-0, just two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.