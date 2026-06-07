Trump Warned to Stay Away From Knicks Game

President Donald Trump’s plan to attend the NBA Finals is already proving unpopular.

Despite being unable to attend his eldest child’s wedding over Memorial Day weekend because of the Iran War, basketball seems to be a different story.

The president confirmed this week that he will be at Madison Square Garden for Monday’s Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs after receiving an invitation from team owner James Dolan.

President Donald Trump's decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals is creating a headache for New York Knicks fanas. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I’ve been a Knick fan for a long time,” Trump said on Thursday, adding that he may even attend Game 4.

But not everyone is thrilled about the visit.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith used his SiriusXM radio show to urge Trump to stay away from the game because of the chaos his presence could create.

“I don’t want him there,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith does not want to see Trump at Madison Square Garden. Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

“It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

Smith predicted an atmosphere unlike anything he has seen in more than three decades covering sports if the president does follow through with his plan to attend.

“You don’t understand what Monday is going to be like in New York City,” he said.

“There is nothing short of madness that is coming the way of everybody come Monday.”

The concerns come as fans are being warned to prepare for extraordinary security measures surrounding Trump’s visit, which will involve hundreds of Secret Service agents and thousands of New York Police Department officers.

In a message posted to the Knicks’ official X account, the team announced that “a strict no-bag policy will be in effect” and warned fans to expect “enhanced security measures” including “TSA-style screening procedures” before entering Madison Square Garden.

The team also urged fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off and cautioned that “there will be no storage available for prohibited items brought to the venue.”

NY Knicks posted a notice to fans planning to attend the game next week. X/NY Knicks

Officials are planning a hard security perimeter around Madison Square Garden, with surrounding streets closed to vehicles and pedestrians, according to CBS News.

Only ticket holders will be allowed inside the secured area.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Florida Gators Head Coach Todd Golden presents U.S. President Donald Trump with a team jersey at the White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The heightened security comes as Game 3 ticket prices reach eye-watering levels, with the cheapest seats topping $9,000 and some premium tickets listed for more than $74,000, according to Gametime.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended the additional measures, saying fans would understand the need for heightened security when the president attends.

“There should be extra security for the president of the United States to be at a game,” Silver said.