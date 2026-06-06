Kimmel Reveals What’s Behind Trump’s Knicks Game Plan

After citing the war in Iran as the reason he had to miss Don Jr.’s wedding, President Donald Trump is reportedly making time for the New York Knicks—and Jimmy Kimmel thinks he knows why.

A-listers—including the very “biggest celebrity of them all,” according to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host—will help pack the stands at Madison Square Garden on Monday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

That “biggest celebrity,” according to Kimmel, is “a guy who draws bigger crowds than Martin Luther King and Elvis—without even playing the guitar—combined,” the host said mockingly during a rare Friday night show (“Who’s going to tell Trump we’re adding programs?” the comedian wondered).

”President Trump said he’s planning to go to New York to the game,” Kimmel announced, which drew a chorus of boos from the audience.

Then the big laughs: “It would be the first time Trump has appeared in court in New York since being convicted of 34 felonies,” he jabbed.

“We know he’s a Knicks fan because he posted this AI slop of himself in a Knicks jersey dunking on New York [Democratic] Governor Kathy Hochul. There he is, Larry Turd,” Kimmel said, while sharing one of Trump’s latest nonsensical AI-created memes from Truth Social.

Trump's "AI slop" aired by Jimmy Kimmel. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“The president wants to be there to support his hometown team, and, if necessary, to overturn the results of the game,” the host stated of what he joked could be the president’s real reason for imposing all the additional security checks required for attending a single basketball game.

“You’d think Trump would be rooting for the Spurs,” Kimmel added. “It’s what got him out of Vietnam.”