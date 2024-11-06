Elections

Cardi B Says Voting for Trump Leads to Hurricanes

STORMING MAD

The rapper posted the now deleted video during Election Night.

Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Cardi B posted some fiery remarks on her X account as the election results rolled in Tuesday night. “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes. That’s what I’mma say,” said in a now deleted video. Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in a decisive victory, with Southern swing states Georgia and North Carolina surging red earlier in the night. She also posted a photo of herself on Instagram stories with the caption “I hate yall bad.” Cardi B campaigned with Harris in Milwaukee on Friday. She told Rolling Stone in June that she wouldn’t vote for Trump or Joe Biden. But the Democratic Party’s switch from Biden to Harris changed her mind, a sentiment she echoed in a statement after Harris’ loss. “No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!” the rapper wrote Wednesday. “I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible.”

