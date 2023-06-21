Cardi B’s Latest Beef Involves Blink-182 and the Stepson of a Missing Titanic Sub Passenger

Cardi B has had her fair share of public beefs over the years, mostly with gossip bloggers and Nicki Minaj. But here’s a new one for the Bronx rapper: Her latest target is the relative of a lost submersible passenger who’s also a big Blink-182 fan.

On Tuesday, Cardi took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the saga surrounding a five-person underwater vessel that went missing on Sunday while visiting the Titanic wreckage site. Specifically, Cardi has taken issue with Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, for posting on his Facebook page that he attended a Blink-182 concert in San Diego during the ongoing search.

“One of the billionaires—their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday night. “And people [are] like, ‘What, is he supposed to be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes.”

Szasz has been in the news this week for his mostly now-deleted Facebook posts about his missing stepfather. Troubling allegations of Szasz stalking and threatening members of the rave community he’s a part of have also resurfaced. On Tuesday, though, he caught the internet’s attention after posting a photo of himself outside a Blink-182 concert. In the caption of the pic, he alludes to the strange optics: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 shows as it’s my favorite band and music helps in difficult times.”

Some social media users have defended Szasz’s ill-timed outing, while others have simply marveled at the ridiculousness of this entire story that bizarrely now involves Travis Barker. Cardi, on the other hand, seems to have taken Szasz’s post personally.

“You[’re] supposed to be at the house sad,” she continued in her Instagram video. “You[’re] supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and shit. Isn’t it sad that you’re a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you? ... I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s longtime rival Nicki Minaj had some practical words about the missing sub on her Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, on Tuesday. “No one should be hopping [their] ass on a submarine talking about they[‘re] going down to the Titanic,” she bluntly opined, adding that she was keeping the passengers “in her prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams.”

Blink-182 has yet to comment on the matter.