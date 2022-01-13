CHEAT SHEET
Tearful Cardi B Testifies That Vlogger’s Claims Made Her Suicidal
Rapper Cardi B said in tearful testimony in Georgia federal court on Thursday that she considered suicide after a vlogger made disparaging statements about her. The vlogger, Tasha K, is being sued for defamation over videos she made in 2018 and 2019 claiming that Cardi B had been a prostitute and contracted sexually transmitted diseases. While on the stand, Cardi B testified that she “felt defeated and depressed” and didn’t want to sleep with her husband after the videos came out. She said she felt as if she did not deserve Kulture, who was her only child at the time. The rapper told the courtroom that only “a demon” could do what Tasha K had done to her.