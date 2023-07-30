CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B Throws Mic at Concert Attendee After Getting Splashed
The world in recent weeks has seen the likes of Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha get pelted on stage with objects as fans appeared increasingly rabid at their shows. Cardi B, however, fought back. Clips from a performance on Saturday show a fan waving a cup toward the rapper, splashing her with its contents. The rapper, enraged, threw her mic at the attendee in response. It’s the latest in a series of incidents at concerts, as artists like Rexha have been injured by cellphones while the singer Pink appeared confused recently after someone threw their mother’s ashes on stage. The rapper Drake, meanwhile, has seen fans throw bras on stage.