Cardi B Awarded $1.25M in Defamation Suit Against ‘Malicious’ YouTuber
Cardi B won a federal libel case against blogger Tasha K on Monday after a nearly three-year battle in court, according to Billboard. A jury decided Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, had defamed the rapper, and awarded Cardi roughly $1.25 million in damages, with potentially more to come. The “Bodak Yellow” singer first filed against Kebe in March 2019, accusing the YouTuber of waging a “malicious campaign” to slander her. Kebe’s efforts, Cardi alleged, including spreading rumors over social media about cocaine use, sex work, and STI contraction. In her filing, Cardi sued Kebe on three counts: defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Over the course of a two-week trial, an emotional Cardi told the court about feeling “suicidal” after Kebe posted her defamatory videos, Billboard reported. The rapper added that “only an evil person could do that shit.” Kebe admitted in court to posting lies about Cardi but attempted to backtrack on her remarks during examination by her own attorneys. The blogger addressed the verdict on Monday afternoon, tweeting that she and her team had “fought really hard.”