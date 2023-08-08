Cardi B’s Infamous Microphone Sells for Nearly $100K
OUTBID
The microphone Cardi B chucked into her crowd mid-concert after a fan splashed her with a drink sold Tuesday for $99,900 on eBay, TMZ reported. With a starting price of $500, the mic received more than 120 bids within a week and was auctioned off by the owner of The Wave, an audio company that provided the device for Cardi B’s show, according to the eBay page. The auctioneer promised to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project, dedicated to special needs children and injured veterans, respectively. Last week, Cardi B was named a battery suspect after a 26-year-old fan who claimed to have been struck by the flying microphone went to the cops. She was later cleared of any criminal charges.