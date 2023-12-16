CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cardinal Convicted and Sentenced in Vatican ‘Trial of the Century’
EMBEZZLEMENT
Read it at Associated Press
Cardinal Angelo Becciu has been convicted for embezzlement and sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Saturday by the Vatican tribunal. Becciu’s lawyer says he will appeal the case. Becciu made headlines as the first cardinal to ever be prosecuted by the Vatican criminal court. He was ultimately convicted on embezzlement for investing 200 million euros into an indirect London investment using church assets and a 125,000 euro donation to his brother’s charity. He also paid an intelligence analyst, who used the church’s money for herself to buy luxury goods and to go on vacation.