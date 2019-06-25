Cardiologist Found Shot to Death in Belize With Tour Guide

Dr. Gary Swank, a 53-year-old cardiologist from Carilion Clinic, Virginia, was found murdered on Sunday in Belize. His body was found with multiple bullet wounds near the corpse of his tour guide, 53-year-old Mario Graniel. Swank was reportedly vacationing in Belize with his wife and three children, and had gone out with Graniel on a fly fishing excursion to the San Pedro lagoon Sunday morning. No further information about the murders has been released. Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Belize, asking U.S. tourists to be extra cautious.