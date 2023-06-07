Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I recently discovered that spring is my favorite season in New York City, so I've been spending as much time in the sun as possible. The older I get, the more I rely on face sunscreen to protect my skin from aging any faster than it already is. Unfortunately, there’s not much I can do about my rapidly graying hair or my sore back, but my skincare routine is something that I can control, and I’ve recently become obsessed with the Cardon SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Moisturizer, available via Amazon Prime.

Keep reading for my full Cardon face sunscreen review, but here’s the TL;DR: I love this sunscreen, and it’s one of the only ones I’ve tried that offers SPF 30 and moisturization without all the annoying side effects you’d get with mineral sunscreen.

As an experienced men’s grooming product reviewer, I’ve tried a lot of face sunscreens. I’ve also heard more than a few dermatologists opine on the importance of using face sunscreen every single day—even if it’s cloudy out. Even though I’ve tested a lot of skincare, grooming, and hair care products, I’m actually a pretty product-averse guy, and I only start using something long-term if I really, really like it. And I really, really like Cardon’s 2-in-1 moisturizer. This product has won a ton of grooming awards, and Cardon has tons of positive reviews. Now, I understand why it’s so popular among skincare-obsessed guys.

Cardon Men’s SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Moisturizer I haven’t started wearing sunscreen every day, but when I know that I’ll be spending a lot of time in the sun, I do my best to apply face sunscreen. I’d go so far as to say that every guy should add face sunscreen to their summer skincare routine. Don’t have a skincare routine? Then this is a good first step, especially for guys like me who are worried about wrinkles and other signs of aging. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

There are a few men’s sunscreens I can recommend, but Cardon’s SPF 30 is my current go-to. Cardon is a men’s skincare brand that takes its inspiration from Korean skincare. Previously, I’ve switched between low-SPF face sunscreens and higher-SPF mineral sunscreens. The mineral sunscreens work best when it comes to shielding the skin, but these formulas are also harder to apply and leave behind a white residue. However, Cardon offers SPF30 protection without those annoying properties.

Plus, this product does double-duty as a moisturizer for the sensitive skin on your face. Cardon formulated this sunscreen using cactus (antioxidants and hydration), chia seed extract (rich in omega-3 and great protection against the free radicals in UV rays), and turmeric (naturally anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial). In addition to the botanicals, the formula includes broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection.

I’ve been using this face sunscreen on weekend excursions, and so far it’s prevented my face from getting red and puffy after a long day in the sun. Just as importantly, I can personally confirm that the formula is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, two of the most common problems with face sunscreens. And as I noted earlier, it won’t leave behind an annoying white residue that makes your skin look gross and pale... like Mark Zuckerberg on a surfboard. While it’s on, it will provide protection from UVA and UVB rays.

My only complaint is the rectangular packaging. I’m a sucker for sleek product packaging and a modern aesthetic, both of which Cardon provides. However, I’m not a fan of rectangular and square-shaped bottles for skincare and hair products. I haven’t had any issues squeezing out the formula, and you can always store it upside-down to get every last drop out of the bottle—but still.

Cardon’s 2-in-1 Korean-skincare face moisturizer and SPF 30 sunscreen is available via their DTC website, but you can also purchase it from Amazon Prime, which is what I did. So if you have a sunny weekend of your own coming up and you’re a Prime member, you can have this delivered to your door in a couple of days or less.

