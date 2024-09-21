Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk for $15M in Land Dispute
‘WITHOUT REMORSE’
Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has been sued by a card game company for reportedly using its land near the U.S.-Mexico border without permission. Cards Against Humanity, the company behind the namesake game, filed a lawsuit Thursday in a Texas court alleging that Musk’s SpaceX had trespassed and damaged its property in the state, and “treated the property as its own for at least six months.” The company purchased the land in 2017 with more than $2 million in donations from supporters to stop former President Donald Trump from building a wall at the border. The company claimed that the land, where “wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight,” will take $15 million to fix after SpaceX cleared the land to house construction materials. In its complaint, the company said Musk had stole the land “without remorse or even explanation, as has become his public reputation throughout the world,” referencing Musk’s failed charitable promises to the region where SpaceX is headquartered, which “have either not been fulfilled or have been made to further his own company.”