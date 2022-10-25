Caregiver Charged After 83-Year-Old Woman Found Buried in Garden, Cops Say
‘ABUSE OF A CORPSE’
A Tennessee caregiver faces a slew of charges after the 83-year-old woman he was responsible for was found buried in her own garden. Rebecca Seay was last seen on Jan. 22 with her caretaker, Greg Tanner, but was not discovered until days after an alert was issued for her disappearance on March 1. Authorities were originally told that Seay was at an unknown facility amid a welfare check, but her remains were ultimately found two feet below a flower bed on Montgomery Street in Memphis, wrapped in sheets beside a box containing her son’s ashes. Her autopsy report indicated that her body showed no obvious signs of trauma and her cause of death could not be determined. Tanner, who allegedly stole more than $105,000 from Seay’s banking accounts and forged checks, purportedly for online gambling, has been charged with five felony offenses for theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of a vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse.