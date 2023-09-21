This Award-Winning Stainless Steel Humidifier Is Mold-Resistant and Pet-Safe
ALLERGY SEASON
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re prone to dry skin, allergies, and nasal congestion, one of the best natural remedies to help alleviate symptoms is adding moisture to your air with a humidifier. Unfortunately, there are thousands of models on the market to choose from... and not all are created equal. If you’re looking for a sleek, filter-free, mold-resistant, baby-and-pet-safe option to help hydrate your home (and your sinuses), Carepod’s Stainless Steel Humidifiers take the guesswork out of adding moisture to the air with the click of a button.
Carepod Premium Humidifiers
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Carepod offers two stainless steel humidifier models (Carepod Cube X50, $350 and the Carepod One, $250) ideal for rooms up to 500 square feet whether that’s a bedroom, living room, nursery, dining area, or bathroom. Using the four liter tank, Carepod’s Stainless Steel Humidifiers provide hydration for up to 30 hours, so they’re able to run constantly during the day or in accordance with a built-in timer with options for four, six, and eight hour intervals. You’ll know when more water needs to be added when the green lights gradually decrease from three to one. The award-winning filter-free humidifiers have three distinct mist settings and are designed with three simple parts that can easily be taken apart for a hassle-free clean. Plus, the doctor-designed humidifiers can be easily sterilized to prevent unwanted germs, mold, and bacteria so there’s no need to spend extra money on filters every month. If you’re in the market for a new humidifier, Carepod has you covered this flu and allergy season.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.