Cargo Plane Slides Off Runway Into Sea Killing Two People
Two people have died after a cargo plane skidded off the runway and veered into the sea. The Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane was landing in Hong Kong from Dubai early on Monday morning when it skidded on the north runway and wound up in the sea, according to ABC News. A ground handling vehicle, containing two staff members, also fell into the sea. Officials suspect the cargo plane hit the ground vehicle as it veered off the runway. Police said one staff member from the ground vehicle was declared dead at the scene, and the other after they were transported to a nearby hospital. The Civil Aviation Department said the four crew members on the cargo plane were rescued and sent for medical care. The Transport and Logistics Bureau said they were saddened by the loss of two ground staff members in the accident and extended its deepest condolences to their families. Investigators are now collecting data and information about the tragic incident. The affected runway is closed; however, the airport’s other two runways are still in operation.