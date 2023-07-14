Cariuma’s Latest Sneaker Capsule Belongs in a Museum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Get ready to elevate your shoe game with the highly anticipated Cariuma x Van Gogh collaboration. This extraordinary partnership between the sustainable shoe brand and The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam brings a dash of fine art to the footwear space, combining art, style, and sustainability like never before. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of summer sneakers that contribute to a greener planet while looking sleek, look no further.

This limited-edition collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum and features four stunning floral prints on three captivating OCA sneakers and a radiant Salvas silhouette. These shoes are wearable works of art showcasing Van Gogh’s unparalleled talent and deep connection to the natural world.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Women’s Collection Shop At Cariuma $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crafted with premium, ethically sourced materials, these sneakers are as eco-friendly as they are fashionable. Each pair is made from organic cotton canvas featuring a natural rubber sole for added comfort and support.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Men’s Collection Buy At Cariuma $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Cariuma x Van Gogh collection is live now, but if you want to get your hands on a pair, act fast—Cariuma’s limited edition drops tend to sell out quickly.

