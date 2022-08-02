The National Geographic X Cariuma Collab is Any Nature Lover’s Dream Shoe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For nature lovers and sneakerheads alike, the National Geographic X Cariuma collab is a dream come true. The results of this partnership are a number of men’s and women’s shoes that prominently feature specific animals. You can either get a pair of sneakers with a sea turtle or the Madagascar gecko coming through the iconic National Geographic border. The shoes also come in multiple styles to fit your personal taste. You can grab a pair in a classic low-top or hi-top as well as in either black or off-white. What sets the shoes apart from other options is the sustainability of materials and environmental impact. The shoes are made of certified organic cotton, sustainably sourced rubber, cork and recycled plastic, among other materials. Additionally, for every pair of shoes that are bought, Cariuma will plant two trees. The shoes will also directly support the National Geographic Society, the nonprofit arm of National Geographic which focuses on education and research into the natural world.

