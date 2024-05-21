Cariuma Goes for the Gold With New Olympics Skating Uniforms

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s much to love about Cariuma sneakers, whether it be the brand’s razor-sharp focus on sustainability or the unparalleled comfort of its style-forward kicks. The celebrity-favorite brand (Pete Davidson, John Hamm, and Naomi Watts have all been spotted sporting Cariuma sneakers) is no stranger to the skateboard market, but now the footwear brand is expanding its skate-oriented offerings ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Cariuma is dropping down into the halfpipe (literally) at the hotly anticipated global sporting event (July 26 to August 11) by working with a trio of Olympic Skateboarding Federations on “better-for-the-planet” uniforms that also exude patriotism and flair.

To get the uniforms just right—in matters of style, performance, and eco-conscious design—the sneaker brand tapped Brazilian streetwear designer and founder of Piet, Pedro Andade.

Andrade honed in on key aspects of each country while keeping sustainability at the top of mind (the uniforms are crafted with recycled fabrics developed from repurposed PET bottles and organic cotton).

Portugal, The Netherlands, and Slovakia will step into Cariuma uniforms for the first time during the sporting event, but fans can also shop the unisex uniform collection, available on cariuma.com for pre-order now. Best of all? In true Cariuma fashion, the brand is also donating one tree for every piece of clothing sold, so you can feel extra good about celebrating the Olympics in style this year.

The sports adage “Look good, play good” is taken to another level with Cariuma’s sustainably crafted Olympics uniforms. Grab your favorite uniform from The World Teams collection before July—and before they sell out!

