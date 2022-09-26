Good Grief! This Cariuma X Peanuts Collab Is Pure Nostalgia

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I think of Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas, one of the strongest memories that come to mind is watching the classic Peanuts TV specials associated with each holiday. While I can’t watch those specials year round, I do want to carry a bit of that memory close by, and Cariuma has released several pairs of sneakers that allow me to do exactly that. The Cariuma X Peanuts collaboration has a number of shoes featuring artwork and graphics showing off characters from the Peanuts franchise. This includes two unique designs each featuring the ever-lovable Snoopy.

The sneakers show a classic image of Snoopy lazily napping in the iconic pose, but instead of on the usual doghouse, Snoopy is laying on top of a tree; a nod to the sustainability efforts of Cariuma who plants two trees for every pair of shoes purchased. Also on the shoe, you’ll see Woodstock up ahead near the front of the sneaker happily carrying a flower. The other design features Snoopy eagerly running to the beach with a big surfboard, also a nod to the surfing roots of Cariuma. In addition to the multiple designs, the sneakers also come in a variety of colors and shoe types, so you’ll be able to rock your Peanuts love in whatever pair of shoes best fit your personal taste. This includes green, white, off-white, black, rose and nearly every style of sneaker that Cariuma offers.

Peanuts Earth Off-White Canvas OCA High Buy at Cariuma $ 110

Peanuts Surf Rose Canvas OCA Low Buy at Cariuma $ 89

Peanuts Earth Black Canvas OCA Low Buy at Cariuma $ 89

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,