May the force be with your footwear this fall! Cariuma, the sustainable Brazilian sneaker company, just teamed up with the Disney-owned Star Wars franchise for a run of fresh footwear that embodies both style and a real force for good.

Cariuma is no stranger to collaborations with other popular brands, icons, characters, and franchises—the brand partnered with a trio of skateboarding federations on Paris 2024 Olympics uniforms earlier this summer and has released collections with Pantone, Peanuts and more in the past. This latest partnership seeks to shine light from within the darkness—an adage not uncommon to Luke Skywalker and the Jedi Knights.

Star Wars Light Speed All Black Suede Buy At Cariuma $ 113 Free Shipping

“These galactic designs are consciously crafted and feature the dynamic colors and visuals inspired by the world of Star Wars,” Cariuma said in a press release for the new collection. Cariuma’s signature focus on sustainability remains strong with this new line, using natural rubber, organic materials, recyclable packaging, and made by employing transparent, fair labor practices.

Star Wars Princess Leia White Premium Leather Sneaker Buy At Cariuma $ 145 Free Shipping

The result is a fun twist on a classic and almost as astonishing as the twist at the end of The Empire Strikes Back (IYKYK).

The significance of these efforts to craft better sneakers—for you and the planet—isn’t lost on the footwear brand, which noted the ever-popular, long-running Star Wars franchise concerns the struggle of good over evil and indifference in the universe.



Star Wars R2-D2 White Premium Leather Buy At Cariuma $ 152

“These limited edition designs encourage us to use what is in our power to do good and take steps toward restoring our planet and paving the way for a more imaginative and innovative future,” Cariuma said.

As with other Cariuma sneakers, two trees are planted for every pair sold—a stylish collaboration that updates fan favorites with even deeper meaning. May the Force (of footwear) be with you.

