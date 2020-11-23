Bernstein Names 21 GOP Senators Who He Says Privately Express ‘Extreme Contempt’ for Trump
NAMING NAMES
Nearly three weeks have gone by since Election Day, and hardly any Republican senators have had the guts to speak out against President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on the electoral system. Well, Carl Bernstein has had enough. The legendary journalist named and shamed 21 GOP senators on Twitter who he said have been privately condemning Trump, while keeping quiet publicly. He wrote: “The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby.” Bernstein added: “With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct.”