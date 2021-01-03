Carl Bernstein: Trump’s Call to Raffensperger Is ‘Worse Than Watergate’

CHEAT SHEET
Carl Bernstein said Sunday that he thinks President Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is “far worse than Watergate.” Earlier in the day, The Washington Post—which published Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s articles investigating the break-in at the Watergate Hotel that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon—published an audio recording of Trump attempting to get Raffensperger to change the vote total in Georgia. “In any other presidency, this tape would be evidence enough to result in the impeachment of the president of the United States,” Bernstein told CNN. “And really, an immediate call by members of Congress, including his own party, that he resign immediately.”