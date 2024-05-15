This Luxe Luggage Is Ludicrously Capacious–In a Good Way
Pack Your Bags
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, and the thoughts of sipping a tasty margarita while relaxing on a sandy beach are hard to ignore. No matter where your next vacation takes you, Carl Friedrik—a premium travel goods brand—luggage should be by your side.
Carl Friedrik's unwavering commitment to quality and longevity shines in every inch of its sleek, less-is-more suitcase collection. The outer shell is impact-resistant and reinforced with durable aluminum frames. Instead of pesky zippers, it features password-protected snap closures. The ultra-quiet 360-degree spinner wheels ensure a smooth roll from the airport to the hotel and anywhere in between. If that’s not enough, all purchases have a lifetime guarantee and a 100-day trial.
The front pocket on this suitcase is genius. It's the ideal place to store your electronics for quick access during security screenings.
The Carry-on X
Free Shipping
The Check-in takes compression to a new level with two sets of straps and a removable pad to ensure you can squeeze in all those extra souvenirs.
The Check-in
Free Shipping
Extra-long getaways call for the Trunk. The extra spacious main compartment is great for bulky items like shoes and features integrated dividers—with packing cubes—for unparalleled organization. Plus, the Trunk has not one, not two, but three locks for an extra, extra layer of security.
Trunk
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.