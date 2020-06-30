CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Legendary Entertainer Carl Reiner Dies Aged 98
THE SHOW OF SHOWS
Read it at Variety
Legendary Hollywood actor, writer, producer and director Carl Reiner died on Monday night, aged 98, from natural causes, his assistant confirmed to Variety. Reiner was a prolific entertainer with more than 400 film and TV credits and nine Emmys over seven decades. He continued working into his 80s and 90s with roles in Ocean’s Eleven, sitcom Two and a Half Men and 2019’s Toy Story 4. He was part of Sid Caesar’s infamous team and went on to create The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s. TMZ reports that Reiner, father of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was surrounded by his family when he died at his Beverly Hills home.