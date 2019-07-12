CHEAT SHEET
Border Patrol Chief Was in Secret Anti-Migrant Facebook Group
Carla Provost, chief of U.S. Border Patrol, was in a secret Facebook group which was exposed earlier this month for being a place where agents posted jokes about migrant deaths, according to The Intercept. Provost condemned the group during the initial reports on its racist and sexist content, saying the posts were “completely inappropriate.” What she didn't reveal was that she was reportedly a member of the group and posted on it two months after her appointment to chief of the patrol. She didn't post anything controversial, just some workplace ribbing towards a group member who questioned her promotion. She has since left the group. She was one of several senior Border Patrol figures identified by The Intercept as current or former participants in the secret Facebook group. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, said: “We need to know who in CBP leadership knew about these deplorable groups, when did they find out, and what action they took, if anything.”