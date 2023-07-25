Carlee Russell’s Ex Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ by Her Fake Kidnapping Story
‘BLINDSIDED’
Carlee Russell’s now ex-boyfriend said he and his family are “disgusted” by her actions after she admitted that she hadn’t been abducted after a panicked search to find her in Alabama. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis read out a letter at a Monday press conference sent from a lawyer representing Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, in which she confessed “there was no kidnapping” and she never saw a toddler walking alone at the side of the road as she had initially told authorities in a 911 call before her disappearance. “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” Thomar Latrell Simmons, who previously defended Russell, wrote in an Instagram post referring to her as his “ex” on Monday. He added that he had only become aware of her “false narrative” after speaking up on her behalf. “Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern,” he explained. “We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation.” Simmons added that, like everyone else, he was “blindsided” by Russell’s actions.