Carli Lloyd Slams USWNT for Celebrating 0-0 Draw to Portugal
‘UNINSPIRING, DISSAPOINTING’
Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd tore into the U.S. women’s national team for their latest performance in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Portugal that saw the U.S. narrowly advance to the round of 16, Lloyd called the team’s performance “uninspiring” and “disappointing.” “They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals and the tactics are too predictable,” she said as a commentator on Fox Sports, adding that the team is “lucky to not be going home right now.” Lloyd, a two-time Women’s World Cup champion, not only took issue with the team’s play—she took issue with the players’ celebrations after the “spiraling” performance. “I’m all for positivity, but at the same time, the cheering, the dancing, I’ve got a problem with that,” she said. “Because I wouldn’t be happy. I know several other players wouldn’t be happy with that tie.” Head coach Vlatko Andonovski hit back at Lloyd, calling it “insane” to “question the willingness to win.”