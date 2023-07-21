‘Sixteen Candles’ Star Carlin Glynn Dies at 83
R.I.P.
Carlin Glynn, the singer and actress who won a Tony for her role in the Broadway hit The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, has died, her daughter confirmed. She was 83. Glynn’s death came as a result of complications from cancer and dementia, according to Deadline. “On Thursday, July 13th, my mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away,” Glynn’s daughter, director and actress Mary Stuart Masterson, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. Masterson added that Glynn was “the most graceful clumsy person you would ever meet” as well as “Strong, smart, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener.” As well as her theater career, Glynn also appeared in films including Sixteen Candles (1984) and The Trip to Bountiful (1985), the latter being directed by her husband, Peter Masterson.