Carlos Alcaraz Gets Revenge on Djokovic to Win Wimbledon Final
PASSING THE TORCH
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting performance in the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked Spaniard played spoiler in No. 2 Djokovic’s attempt to win his third major title of 2023. In the process, the 20-year-old Alcaraz won his first ever Wimbledon against a tennis legend 16 years his senior. Djokovic breezed through the match’s first set, winning 6-1. But the second set brutally tested the veteran—it stayed on serve until a grueling tiebreaker that ended 9-7 in Alcaraz’s favor, tying the match at one set a piece and ending Djokovic’s Grand Slam streak of 15 straight tiebreakers won. Alcaraz pulled away in the third set, winning 6-1. But Djokovic came back in the fourth to force a winner-take-all fifth set. In the end, it was Alcarez who outlasted the veteran to win the fifth set 6-4. Doing so, Alcaraz won his first ever Wimbledon and exacted revenge on Djokovic, who beat him in the French Open semifinals back in June.