Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Docs Case
DENIAL
Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to plotting with Donald Trump to attempt to erase security camera footage wanted by authorities investigating the former president’s handling of classified documents. A lawyer entered the plea on De Oliveira’s behalf during a hearing in the Fort Pierce, Florida, federal court, where Trump has been charged with unlawfully retaining secret documents at his Palm Beach property and blocking government attempts to retrieve them. Trump and his valet Walt Nauta were charged in the case in June, while an updated indictment unsealed last month brought more charges against the pair and added De Oliveira to the case. All three face charges that include conspiracy to obstruct justice, with De Oliveira additionally accused of lying to investigators about whether he’d seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago after the end of Trump’s presidency.