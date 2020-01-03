Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Snuck Out of Japan in a Large Black Case: WSJ
Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn was able to escape Japan, where he was under house arrest, by reportedly sneaking onto a private jet inside a large black case that typically carries audio equipment. According to The Wall Street Journal, two men with names that match those of American security contractors accompanied Ghosn on the plane after he was brought on inside the black case. The plane then took off near Osaka, Japan, on Sunday and landed in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday morning. Ghosn then rode in a car about 100 yards in pouring rain to transfer to a smaller jet that took him to Lebanon. MNG Jet Havacilik AS, a Turkish-based aircraft operator, reportedly discovered the empty black case and another case that contained loudspeakers after the flight. In a criminal complaint filed earlier this week, MNG claimed that one of its employees, Okan Kösemen, doctored records to avoid mentioning Ghosn. Kösemen told officials that Ghosn was taken onto the plane in the black case. Kösemen’s attorney denied that his client committed any crime. A spokeswoman for Ghosn declined to comment.