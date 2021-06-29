CHEAT SHEET
Couple, 4-Year-Old Found Dead in New Orleans Canal
A couple and their 4-year-old daughter were found dead in a car submerged in a New Orleans canal two days after they left a family dinner in a rainstorm. Alicia Hayes told NOLA.com that the coroner confirmed her daughter Michelle, 42; son-in-law Carlos Lee, 39; and granddaughter Car-Shelle were the victims found Sunday in the water. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Hayes said. “We’re not here forever. I understand that. But to lose someone in your family is hard—and I lost three.” The victims had dinner at Hayes’ house on Friday, and then she could not reach them for two days. They have three surviving children. “I’m just dumfounded,” Alicia Hayes said.