Florida Man Kills Son & Daughter-in-Law, Turns Gun on Grandkid: Cops

Read it at WPLG
A 69-year-old Florida man gunned down his son and daughter-in-law and then told his granddaughter, “I'll kill you, too, bitch,” according to Miami-Dade police. The girl was in her room when she heard gunshots and came out to find her parents mortally wounded. WPLG reports the girl was overheard asking her grandfather why he shot them and he allegedly responded, “He’s a motherf***er and bad son!” The granddaughter called 911 and a dispatcher told her to run. She escaped from the Hialeah home, and the alleged gunman, Carlos Martinez, was arrested after a standoff.