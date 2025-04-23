A fleet of driverless trucks is set to hit the road in Texas after being cleared for use on a stretch of highway on the I-45 between Dallas and Houston. Autonomous fleets have been testing the waters on Texas highways for a number of years now, but have always had a driver sitting in the cab in case of emergencies. But after years of development, industry leader Aurora Innovation says it is ready to go public with its fully driverless vehicles in a shakeup that could revolutionize the trucking industry. At least 10 companies are believed to be developing driverless trucking fleets, with many looking to “pull the driver” and go fully autonomous by 2026. But critics have hit back at the cybersecurity threats, job reductions, and lack of federal regulations associated with the fleets. Lewie Pugh, vice president of the Independent Drivers Association, said: “It’s absurd that AVs, which are unproven and unmanned, are given more latitude on American highways than professional drivers with years of experience like me.”
Carlos Santana Cancels Show Over Medical Emergency
Carlos Santana’s management pulled the plug on a scheduled Texas gig after the legendary guitarist was hospitalized due to dehydration, according to his rep. Santana, 74, was due to play San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Tuesday evening as part of a U.S. tour that started last week, but he suffered an incident during soundcheck preparations and was taken to hospital for observation. Witnesses said he was put on a stretcher and taken out of the venue before being loaded into an ambulance. Doctors later surmised that the Mexican musician was suffering from dehydration. Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said: “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.” Offering an update on his client’s condition, he added: “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding.” Vrionis said that the show will be rescheduled “soon.” Santana’s Oneness Tour 2025 is expected to continue. The musician collapsed on stage under similar circumstances in 2022 during a gig in Michigan.
It’s been two decades since 9/11, but a Republican lawmaker still has questions about what happened that day. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is preparing to launch hearings on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack, according to Politico. On Monday, Johnson peddled an old 9/11 conspiracy theory on the podcast of conservative pundit Benny Johnson. The senator said “there’s an awful lot of questions” about the collapse of 7 World Trade Center, a 47-story skyscraper that came down hours after the Twin Towers without being hit by a plane. A three-year probe concluded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2008 found that the building caved in due to uncontrolled fires that lasted nearly seven hours. But Johnson slammed that investigation as “corrupt” and called for another look: “Hopefully now with this administration, I think President Trump should have some interests—being a New Yorker himself—what actually happened in 9/11,” he said. “My guess is there’s an awful lot being covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 9/11.”
Actress Demi Moore has been crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine. The honor follows a string of recent award wins, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award—but notably not an Oscar—for her starring role in 2024’s critically-acclaimed body horror movie The Substance. “It’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments," the 62-year-old said of her incredible year. “But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.” Moore admits she used to “torture” her body much like her character in The Substance did, but added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.” Asked how she defines beauty at this stage in her life, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is... On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”
A reporter for the far-right outlet Breitbart whose last story surrounded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon leaks investigation is leaving her role to enter the Trump administration. Kristina Wong, the outlet’s Pentagon correspondent, has accepted a role as the new director of communications and chief spokesperson for the Department of the Navy, Secretary John Phelan announced on X on Tuesday. “My job is to keep you up to date on what the secretary has been doing, his top priority, and happenings across the Navy and Marine Corps,” Wong said in a video accompanying the announcement. The former reporter’s Breitbart page shows she covered mostly politics, with her last piece on April 15 reporting on two top advisers to Hegseth–Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick–who were walked out of the Pentagon and placed on leave after a probe into media leaks. The report contains a quote from an unnamed defense official who said Caldwell was leaking information to “far-left reporters to hurt the secretary.” The story did not mention any reference to Wong being considered for a position. She moved to Breitbart in 2017. Before Breitbart, Wong worked at The Washington Times and The Hill. “I’m so grateful to @breitbartnews for the opportunity to be part of the hardest working news team in the biz!” Wong wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “I will miss everyone there!”
A World War II era U.S. aircraft carrier that sank in the Pacific over 80 years ago is now at the heart of an automotive mystery, the Daily Mail reported. During a recent expedition to the iconic wreck site—located about 1,000 miles northwest of Hawaii—a NOAA Ocean Exploration team discovered a car hidden inside the sunken vessel on April 19. The USS Yorktown went down during the Battle of Midway in 1942 after sustaining multiple torpedo hits from Japanese forces. In the end, the massive Navy carrier couldn’t be saved and sank on June 7, 1942, with the vehicle still onboard. During a live broadcast of the underwater mission, a researcher called on the public for help: “Here’s an open request to all your automobile vehicle folks out there. I’m sure you are being attentive to this, and you understand what you are looking at. Please post on this. It really helps.” The call has ignited interest among car buffs on the internet, and many believe they’ve already identified the mysterious vehicle as a 1940–41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ Wagon. While the mystery of the type of vehicle on the ship may be solved, it is still not known why this type of car—which wasn’t typically transported on combat-deployed U.S. Navy ships—was aboard the USS Yorktown.
Barron Trump is using an unconventional way to chat with his college pals—and don’t worry, it’s not Signal. The 19-year-old NYU freshman is talking to friends via Xbox and Discord, which both have messaging platforms for gamers. Being the son of the president comes with a lot of attention, and he needed a way to communicate under the radar. Even if the 6-foot-7 Trump wasn’t easy to spot, he’s followed around campus almost 24/7 by Secret Service agents. But now he’s figured out a way to chat with only a select few and avoid any security nightmares (looking at you, Pete Hegseth). His dad is sure to be impressed—last month, he marveled at Barron’s ability to turn on a laptop. “I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?’” the president said during a March 20 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. His Gen-Z son told him “None of your business, Dad.” The president added that his child has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”
Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on an ex-partner’s $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him, revealing that they plan to release a sex tape with him. In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Sharpe told his viewers: “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn’t right.” He claimed that this whole takedown was a “deliberate setup” by his ex and their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who he said “targets Black men” like Jay-Z. “I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you can possibly imagine,” Sharpe said. Buzbee also shared a 96-second clip of an alleged phone call between Sharpe and his ex-partner with TMZ. In it, Sharpe can be heard saying how he was “going to f---ing choke the s--- out of you when I see you” to his then partner. But Sharpe said that Buzbee “orchestrated” this whole saga and is simply trying to “manipulate the media.” The lawsuit against Sharpe accuses him of raping his former partner over a period of two years. Sharpe released his own sex tape of sorts in Sept. 2024 when he accidentally left his Instagram Live on while seemingly having sex.
A Gallup poll found this week that Americans are pessimistic about their finances at a record-breaking level. The pollster revealed that 53 percent of Americans believe their financial situation is worsening. That figure marks the first time since 2001 that the majority of Gallup’s respondents expressed fears that their finances are not improving. Notably, the survey was conducted over two weeks between April 1 and April 14. President Donald Trump rolled out his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, which sparked a stock sell-off that crashed U.S. markets and wiped out hundreds of billions in market share. Markets have remained volatile ever since. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about eight percent on Tuesday compared to a month ago. This uncertainty is perhaps why Gallup reported just 29 percent of respondents expect the stock market to go up over the next six months, while 58 percent think it will decline. That is a significant reversal from January, when 61 percent foresaw the market gaining and only 18 percent felt it would decline.
The Vatican shared Pope Francis’ last words in his final hours before he died of a stroke on Monday, April 21. According to the Vatican’s press office, Francis said “thank you” to his longtime health aide, Massimiliano Strappetti, a nurse whom the pope has said “once saved his life by suggesting colon surgery.” Strappetti also provided his support as Francis made a surprise appearance in the popemobile, touring among tens of thousands of worshippers outside St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, where he also gave his annual blessing. Before the event, the Vatican reported that Francis had asked Strappetti, “Do you think I can manage it?” Later, he expressed his gratitude to his aide, saying, “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.” The Vatican noted that he was “tired but content.” His health rapidly declined on Monday morning, as reported by the church, with “the first signs of the sudden illness” appearing around 5:30 a.m. local time. “Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma,” the Vatican explained.