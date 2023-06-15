Carlos Santana Opens Up About How He Forgave His Sexual Abuser
‘LET IT GO’
When he was between 10 and 12 years old, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana experienced sexual abuse at the hands of a family friend who would cross the border into Mexico and abuse him “almost every day.” But now, the 75-year-old has found a “really spiritual” path to “acceptance and forgiveness.” “This person who abused me sexually, instead of sending him to hell forever, I visualized him like a child, and behind him there was a lot of light,” Santana told People. “So I can send him to the light or send him to hell knowing that if I send him to hell, I’m going to go with him. But if I send him to the light, then I’m going to go with him also.” He said he has learned to look at those who used to “hurt me, demean me or make me feel like less” with “understanding and compassion.” “There’s this saying, ‘Hurt people hurt people.’ It’s my pain. It did happen to me. But if you open your hands, and you let it go, then you don’t feel that anymore,” the musician shared.