CEO Declares Ozy Media Is Back Three Days After Announcing Shutdown

The CEO of Ozy Media has declared that the beleaguered company is back from the dead despite announcing it was shutting down for good last week.

On Friday, Ozy abruptly announced its closure five days after a New York Times exposé suggested the company was built on deception. But CEO Carlos Watson has had a dramatic change of heart over the weekend, telling the Today show Monday that Ozy isn’t going anywhere.

“We’re going to open for business, so we’re making news today,” he said. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will, this is our Tylenol moment. Last week was traumatic, it was difficult, heartbreaking in many ways.”

The digital-media startup rapidly fell apart last week after the Times reported that Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive during a fundraising call with Goldman Sachs.

The Times report was swiftly followed by others exposing the company’s seemingly deceptive marketing, fundraising, and traffic-boosting tactics. Then, other outlets reported allegations from staff that bosses presided over an abusive work environment that included 18-hour days.

“At the end of the week, we did suspend operations with a plan to wind down,” Watson explained Monday. “And as we spent time over the weekend we talked to advertising partners, we talked to some of our readers, some of our viewers, our listeners, our investors.”

The CEO added: “I think Ozy is part of this moment, and it’s not going to be easy, and I think what we do with newsletters, what we do with TV shows, original TV shows, podcasts and more, I think has a place.”

