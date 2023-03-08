Matt Schlapp’s Sexual Assault Accuser Identifies Himself: ‘I’m Not Backing Away’
‘FIND YOUR VOICE’
A Republican campaign operative who accused conservative power broke Matt Schlapp of sexually assaulting him identified himself on Wednesday after a judge ruled that his lawsuit against Schlapp and his wife couldn’t proceed anonymously. The 39-year-old aide, Carlton Huffman, gave an interview to The Washington Post in which he promised, “I’m not backing away... Matt Schlapp did what he did and he needs to be held accountable.” Schlapp, 55, has vehemently denied Huffman’s claims, which were first reported by The Daily Beast. Huffman’s suit claims that Schlapp “aggressively” fondled his genitals in Oct. 2022, and that Schlapp and his wife tried to defame him after his allegations were made public. “The reason I step forward is to be sure that Matt Schlapp never gets the opportunity to prey on anybody else without the world knowing the kind of man that he is,” Huffman said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. Speaking to the Post, he acknowledged “an ugly chapter of my life” in which he wrote a number of racist blog posts that Schlapp’s lawyers have pointed to in their arguments. “That is not who I am anymore,” he said.