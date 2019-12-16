Carly Fiorina Calls Trump Impeachment ‘Vital’ but Refuses to Rule Out Voting for Him in 2020
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said that it is “vital” that President Trump be impeached but refused to rule out casting her vote for him in the 2020 election, saying that “it depends on who the Democrats put up.” In an interview on CNN’s Boss Files with Poppy Harlow, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO said that Trump’s behavior is “destructive to the republic,” but when asked if he should be removed from office, she responded, “this close to an election, I don’t know.” Trump attacked Fiorina in a 2015 interview, saying, “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” Nonetheless, the CEO cast her vote for Trump in the 2016 election, she said in the interview, citing her disapproval for then-Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton. “I do think that the systematic tearing down of people, institutions, political opponents, will have long-lasting damage if it goes on for much longer,” she said, and then distanced herself from her Republican counterparts who are fervent loyalists to President Trump.