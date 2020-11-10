Carly Hughes Quits ‘American Housewife’ Over Discrimination

CHEAT SHEET
    Carly Hughes, one of the stars of American Housewife, has left the ABC show amid allegations discrimination and a toxic workplace. Deadline reports that Hughes’ complaints led to a shakeup, with the creator being sidelined, a line producer being ousted, and sensitivity training mandated for others. In a statement, Hughes said she “was no longer able to work in the toxic environment” and decided to leave “to protect myself from that type of discrimination.” She continued, “As a black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve—to be treated equally.”

