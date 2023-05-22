Carmelo Anthony Bids ‘Bittersweet Goodbye’ to Basketball
GOLDEN YEARS
Carmelo Anthony’s storied NBA career has come to an end. The 10-time All-Star announced his retirement in a video posted to social media Monday, where he bid a “bittersweet goodbye” to the league he’s called home for 19 seasons. “Now, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride,” Anthony said. The legendary forward’s accolades are bountiful—he won three Olympic gold medals, an NCAA national championship with Syracuse, and was selected as one of the top 75 players of all time. “I am excited about what the future holds for me,” Anthony said, passing the torch to his son, Kiyan, a top-rated high school prospect with big shoes to fill. “I will forever continue through you,” Anthony said.