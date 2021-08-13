Dozens Test Positive for Coronavirus After Carnival Cruise Disembarks From Texas

CHEAT SHEET
No one loves a cruise as much as the novel coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, 27 passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 onboard a Carnival cruise that disembarked from Texas over a week ago. The cases were confirmed by the Belize Tourist Board, which said in a statement that the positive tests were returned just before a stop in Belize City. Twenty-six crew members and one passenger tested positive—all of them had been vaccinated, and none of them are showing any severe symptoms. There are over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers on board and the vast majority of them have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They’ll be allowed to disembark, as long as they have a negative test.