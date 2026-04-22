Carnival Cruise Passenger Lost at Sea After Jumping Overboard

An elderly passenger who reportedly jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off Australia’s coast is presumed lost at sea after authorities suspended a three-day search, officials said. The Queensland Police Service said it was alerted on April 17 to a man in his 70s missing from the Carnival Splendor passenger cruise ship. Around 10:30 p.m. local time, he was reported overboard in waters northeast of Cape Moreton, triggering a search and rescue operation. Carnival confirmed to People that the man “apparently climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard” as the ship sailed from Moreton Island towards Sydney. His family raised the alarm, and CCTV footage later confirmed the incident, the company said, adding that its team was supporting relatives. By April 21, the search was called off. “An extensive search and rescue operation continued for three days,” a QPS spokesperson said, noting the decision could change if new information emerged. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority told the Brisbane Times the search involved two jets, five helicopters, and six surface vessels.