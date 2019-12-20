CHEAT SHEET
    Carnival Cruise Ships Collide at Sea Near Cozumel, Mexico

    BANG

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/David Gray

    Two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided on Friday near Cozumel, Mexico, and the company is assessing damage to both vessels. One person was reported to have minor injuries after guests were evacuated and told to “enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” according to a statement from the company. “Carnival Glory had a collision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” said the cruise line. “There are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”

