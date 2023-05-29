Carnival Cruise Pounded by Storm, Flooded During ‘Horrific’ Voyage
A Carnival cruise turned into a “nightmare” this week as the ship weathered a torrential storm in Charleston, South Carolina, ABC News 4 reports. Passengers posted videos from the Carnival Sunshine—which saw flooding, destruction, and reportedly some vomiting. As one passenger colorfully told the Daily Mail, “you could smell people being sick walking down the halls.” Passenger Christa Seifert-Alicea told ABC that passengers received no communication from the crew for more than 12 hours. A Carnival representative told the state: “Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. Guests on board the ship were safe. The ship was returning from a six-day cruise to the Bahamas when the storm hit—and it’s already left for another five-day cruise back to the islands.