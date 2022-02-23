Celeb TV Chef and Her Poker-Playing Pal Are Charged in Capitol Riot
‘America’s Gluten Free Voice’
A popular gluten-free television chef has been charged for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a blue “TRUMP” hat. Carol Kicinski has been charged with several offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, for her role in the insurrection. Jon Heneghan, a high-stakes poker player who lives with Kicinski in Dunedin, Florida, was also charged. According to her website “Simply Gluten-Free,” Kicinski began her gluten-free empire after she was diagnosed with a gluten sensitivity over two decades ago. Since then, she has launched a monthly TV program on NBC-based Daytime TV, written cookbooks, founded a magazine, and started a blog as “America’s Gluten Free Voice.” But prosecutors say on Jan. 6, 2021, Kicinski and Heneghan were among the MAGA mob that breached the northwest doors of the Capitol before eventually going into the Rotunda. They allegedly left the Capitol half an hour later.