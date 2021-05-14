Carole Baskin Dangles $5K Reward for Return of Tiger Last Seen Prowling Around Houston
TIGER QUEEN
Whoever has the tiger that went missing in Houston this week better watch out, because Carole Baskin in on your ass. The real star of Tiger King is offering a $5,000 reward to whoever has the missing big cat—on the condition that it’s handed over to an accredited sanctuary. The tiger was last seen in a Sunday viral video that showed it prowling around a quiet suburban street in Houston before being packed into a white SUV by Victor Hugo Cuevas—who was on bail for a murder charge. Cuevas has since been apprehended, and bonded out of jail again, but the tiger is still missing. Cuevas’ attorney, Michael Elliott, told CNN on Friday that his client is helping federal authorities look for the cat, but said he’s not cooperating with Houston Police, because, “Quite frankly, you can’t trust them.”