Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ Fame Celebrates Federal Tiger Protection Law
TAKE THAT, JOE
Carole Baskin, the animal welfare activist and big cat sanctuary owner featured in Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King, celebrated a legislative victory in her fight to protect tigers. The Big Cat Public Safety Act—which was signed in December—outlaws the sale, breeding, and private ownership of big cats like tigers and lions in the United States, while requiring current owners to register their animals with the federal government or face penalties. As the June 18 registration deadline draws near, Baskin, who championed the bill, gave its sponsors a tour of her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary on Friday. Baskin’s crusade for animal welfare helped spark her feud with tiger zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was later convicted for plotting to kill Baskin, and became a focal point of the Netflix series. Baskin now plans to sell Big Cat Rescue, as she hopes the new law will reduce the need for tiger sanctuaries.