Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is convinced that Carole Baskin’s former husband, Don Lewis’s will—which granted Baskin all of Lewis’ assets in the event of his disappearance, is a fake. Moreover, he said, two experts have confirmed it.

“They had two experts deem it 100 percent a forgery,” Chronister told Tampa-based news outlet WTSP, as reported by TMZ. The problem, he said, is the statute of limitations has already expired. “But you know, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion.”

In May two handwriting experts told Mississippi’s Clarion Ledger that the signature and power of attorney on Lewis’ will appeared to have been traced from his marriage record—as did the witness and notary signatures.

At this point, due to the lapsed statute of limitations, Chronister said, “There’s no recourse.” But, he added, “The investigators have some great leads; they’re working through them. I hope something pans out.”

Chronister’s office also apparently spoke with Don Lewis’ children, whom he said “had additional information the investigators weren't aware of.” Investigators also spoke with the office manager, who “started to tell them things that they weren’t aware of, that they didn’t have in their files,” Chronister said. “So I think they’re going through a lot of information right now, and fingers crossed... I hope we can finally solve this case.”