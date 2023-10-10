CHEAT SHEET
Caroline Ellison Struggled to Identify Sam Bankman-Fried In Court
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund—and his ex-girlfriend—testified against her old flame in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. But when asked to identifty him inside the courtroom, Ellison struggled. Due to her short height, she was forced to stand up, and she spent roughly thirty seconds scanning the room trying and failing to find him—causing attendees watching the proceedings in an overflow room to laugh. Eventually, she spotted Bankman-Fried and proceeded to rip into his actions at cryptocurrency exchange FTX, where he was accused of misappropriating billions of dollars in customer funds. “He was the one who set up these systems,” she said.